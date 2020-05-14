Luxurious Brisbane home hides a massive skate bowl inside – realestate.com.au

HOUSE for sale: Six bedrooms, a heated pool, big backyard, oh, and a massive concrete skate bowl in the living room.

You heard correctly. Just when you thought you had seen it all when it came to weird and wonderful homes, this three-level Queenslander in the affluent Brisbane suburb of Hamilton has hit the market with a unique selling point.

Formerly owned by a man who founded many of the city’s skate parks, the property at 32 Joynt Street is one of the more unusual listings Drew Davies of Place Estate Agents has ever had the pleasure of marketing.

“Half expecting to see a 2 foot plywood ramp in the driveway, you can imagine my absolute shock when right there, inside one of the living rooms, was one of the gnarliest concrete skateboard bowls I’ve ever seen,” Mr Davies said.

So excited by the finding, Mr Davies wasted no time in grabbing a skateboard and giving it a go — expensive suit and all.

Unfortunately, a couple of hours later, he was laid up on the couch at home with an ice pack strapped to one leg and nursing a torn calf muscle.

“This property was made for me to sell it,” Mr Davies said.

“It’s the sort of thing dreams are made of. It speaks to my inner child.



“I left my Mother’s Day lunch to skate on this bowl!”

Mr Davies said he had been contacted by professional skateboarders from around the world since putting a 15 second teaser video of him skating in the bowl on social media.

“Great properties are still getting great interest in this market, so I know it will sell,” he said.

Owner Justyn Wood said the skate bowl was one of the reasons he bought the house seven years ago.

“I’ve got two boys and I could just see that they would love having it,” Mr Wood said.

“It takes up a fair bit of the basement level and it’s a real fun zone for kids.

“It’s soundproof from the rest of the house so they can make all the noise they want down there.”

American professional skateboarder Tom Schaar even used in it when he last toured Australia.

“It was a rainy day and he couldn’t skate outside, so he came over to my place,” Mr Wood said.

“I don’t think there are any others in Australia inside — and possibly the world.”

The home was previously owned by Robert Lewers, the founder of Concrete Skate Parks, which explains the skate bowl.

But Mr Wood said the house would appeal to more than just four-wheeled fanciers.

“Aside from (the skate bowl), it’s a beautiful family home with a parents’ retreat and it’s in an awesome location in Brisbane,” he said.

The quintessential Queenslander sits on a large 910 sqm block, just 4km from the CBD.

The property is being marketed by Drew Davies of Place Estate Agents and is scheduled for auction on June 6.