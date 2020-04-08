Luxury Eating At the Comfort Of Home

Your favourite comfort food at your doorstep with a click of the mouse?

The Park Hotels recently started “Anything But OrdinaryTM” drive, where it looks to serve customers home made meals, with a little pampering, bringing the choicest dishes to consumers.

The COVID -19 outbreak relegated people to stay indoors, leaving them no option but to put their lifestyle habits like dining out once or twice a week in cold storage.

The bright side it’s given plenty of opportunity to catch up with family and while there is nothing better than a home-cooked meal, it would be great to get your dine out fix everyone in a while.

The ‘Anything But OrdinaryTM’ drive by the hotel uses Swiggy and Zomato as their online delivery partners.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought instability for business as well as for our health. During this nationwide lockdown, stepping out is a challenge to gather essential items and groceries which has become a subject to availability. To help you get through such challenging times and bring our trademark Anything But OrdinaryTM experiences to public, we are working with partners and offering online food-delivery services. We have always received positive traction towards our F&B services across our hotels in India. For our food delivery services also, we have received very encouraging response in all the cities, as guests are confident that the food is coming from hygienic and safe kitchens,” Vijay Dewan, Managing Director, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd and Chairman of CII West Bengal State Council.

“And at this time, it allows them to order their favourite food at the comfort of their homes. Some of our hotels are also doing no contact delivery in the radius of 5 km of where the hotel is located. Moreover, our teams are working together to ensure safety and health of our guests, delivery partners and associates who are our top priority,” Dhawan added.

Handpicked by the chefs, the dishes range from Indian regional specialties, signature wood fired thin crust pizzas and other Italian favourites, healthy salads to European and Asian choices. For heavy bites one can opt from a selection of wraps and sandwiches with indulgent desserts. The menus begin from Rs 250 onwards.

Food can be ordered from the hotel chain in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Navi Mumbai and New Delhi – online or by calling the select hotels.

