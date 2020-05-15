Luxury Edgewood Tahoe Reopens This Weekend





The lakefront Alpine lodge, Edgewood Tahoe temporarily closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Now after carefully thought out sanitizing and safety protocols, the luxury resort set in the Sierra Nevadas is reopening. First to open was it’s world championship 18-hole golf course on May 4, 2020. Then it opened a restaurant, and now on Friday, May 15 will open it’s 154 luxury guest rooms and suites for overnight guests.

Situated on 235-acres and nestled on the shores of Lake Tahoe, this LEED-certified lakefront resort offers the only private beach in the area and stunning natural surroundings.

“When we welcome guests back to The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe, we want them to have the peace of mind they are used to experiencing when they escape to our lakefront resort,” said General Manager Corinna Osborne. “We have been able to retain and pay our staff through our downtime, uniquely positioning us to relaunch with our dedicated, original team that has been trained on the resort’s new cleaning protocols—an integral piece of the puzzle to help us ensure our guests have the exceptional experience they have come to expect from Edgewood Tahoe.”

Before opening, Edgewood Tahoe has been making health and sanitation safety its first priority. Management has been closely monitoring government policy changes; following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines; as well as federal, state, and local government mandates, and public health advancements.

Upon arrival, guests will notice physical distancing protocol, and receive a welcome amenity that includes a custom face mask, hand sanitizer and wipes for additional on-the-go safety.

Edgewood Tahoe’s restaurants and bars will reduce seating capacities to allow for a minimum of six feet between each seated group of guests, with dining available on a reservation-only basis.

The Bistro was the resort’s first dining concept to re-open on the property, welcoming guests with reservations beginning Tuesday, May 12 with signature offerings.

After dinner the iconic evening s’mores cart, has been updated to ensure safety and physical distancing, while still delivering the luxury services guests expect. S’more packages will now be individually wrapped for guests.

With the starry skies above, guests can practice social distancing around the firepits for caricatures, ukulele lessons, s’mores and be enlightened with a periodic drop-in from a local Mark Twain impersonator.

Spa Edgewood’s salon will reopen on Friday, May 15, with strict capacity and health measures in-place for the safety of both staff and guests.

Until requirements from State and Federal Authorities, including the Nevada Board of Cosmetology, are received and implemented, the staff in the interim, are curating “hands-off” services including a Reiki Energy Healing experience—a touchless method of spiritual healing and self-improvement, as well as a self-guided Hypervolt Massage— also a touchless experience where master therapists will guide a client through massage techniques using the technology of Hypervolt to alleviate sore muscles and relax away tension.

The resort offers a list of open-air activities in Lake Tahoe that includes biking, hiking, and fishing. The fresh air activities will revive guests’ senses and well-being.