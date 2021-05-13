Lyft and Uber step up with free rides to all vaccine appointments

To help the Biden administration hit its goal of 70 percent of Americans getting at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4, Uber and Lyft are dropping ride-hailing prices.

And by dropping we mean offering certain rides for free. Both companies confirmed on Tuesday a Wall Street Journal report that they would help get Americans to vaccine appointments.

The free rides are available to and from any sites offering COVID inoculations. That includes as many as 80,000 sites throughout the country. The offer is good through the July 4 deadline.

On the Lyft app, promo codes will be available by May 24. Users will need to provide a few details about their vaccine appointment, then they’ll receive a code via the app or website. The codes cover $15 each way and work for ride-shares or shared bikes and scooters during typical pharmacy hours (6 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

Uber will also offer free rides through its app. You can already book a vaccine appointment at Walgreens directly on the Uber app.

Both Uber and Lyft have been offering free and reduced rides throughout the pandemic, so this builds on existing programs.

Other companies (along with city and state officials) have been dangling incentives to encourage more people to get vaccinated. In New Orleans, a vaccination event this week includes a free pound of crawfish for anyone receiving a COVID vax dose.

NEW: We’re launching our “Shot and a Beer” program to encourage eligible New Jerseyans ages 21+ to get vaccinated. Any New Jerseyan who gets their first vaccine dose in the month of May and takes their vaccination card to a participating brewery will receive a free beer. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/REiHTEa6mi — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 3, 2021

Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts daily to fully vaccinated cardholders, while throughout New Jersey a “shot and a beer” program includes a free beer at select New Jersey breweries.

UPDATE: May 12, 2021, 10:07 a.m. PT New York City is giving away free tickets to different venues for getting the vaccine. The giveaways are for the botanical gardens, Lincoln Center, and Brooklyn Cyclones minor league baseball games.

New York’s governor also announced free sports tickets to people who get vaccinated at Citi Field and Yankee Stadium.