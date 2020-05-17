Lynn Shelton, ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ director, dies at 54

She died of a previously undiagnosed blood disorder, said her representative, Adam Kersh.

Her partner, the comedian and actor Marc Maron, said Shelton collapsed Friday after having been ill for a week. It was not Covid-19, he said.

“There was a previously unknown, underlying condition,” he said. “The doctors could not save her. They tried. Hard.”

Shelton began making films in her mid-30s, Kersh said, and went on to write and direct eight feature films in the span of 14 years. Among her films, she directed “Humpday” and “Your Sister’s Sister,” both starring Mark Duplass, as well as “Outside,” with Edie Falco.