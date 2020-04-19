Lyrid meteor shower to light up Australia’s skies

news, local-news,

Australia is set for a natural light show this week as the Lyrid meteor shower is expected to put on a performance on Wednesday night. The Lyrid meteor shower is one of the oldest recorded meteor showers, first seen 2,500 years ago. It is usually active between April 16 and 25. This year the peak is expected around April 22 or 23. Up to 18 bright meteors are expected per hour at the storm’s peak and can be best seen just after midnight. The meteor shower is a welcome break from the groundhog day of social isolation and those who want to see it won’t need any special equipment. Star gazers suggest finding a secluded viewing spot away from city lights and to allow 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark. The shower can be best seen by lying down on the ground. The weather forecast for Tuesday night going into the early hours of Wednesday is clear skies and a minimum of 14 degrees in Sydney.

