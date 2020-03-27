M.L.B. and Players’ Union Lay Out Framework to Navigate Suspended Season

Players considered service time the key, and older players were willing to give up money to keep younger colleagues on track for big-money contracts next off-season.

If there are no games this year, anyone currently on a 40-man roster, 60-day injured list or an outright assignment to the minor leagues with a major league contract would receive 2020 service time equaling what the player accrued in 2019. If a partial season is played, service time would be the equivalent of what the player would have received over a full schedule. The formula multiplies days by 186 — the original length of the season in days — and dividing by the actual length of the season.

Mookie Betts, Trevor Bauer, Marcus Stroman, George Springer and JT Realmuto would be eligible for free agency, even if no games are played. The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Betts from Boston just before spring training with the assumption they would have him for one season.

But the trade-off was players would give up their salaries if there is no season, other than the $170 million being advanced.

Advances will be determined based on a player’s current contract, designed to guarantee money to those at the bottom of the salary scale. Those with so-called split contracts whose salaries while in the minors are from $46,000 and $91,799 get $275 daily. Those at $91,800 to $149,999 receive $500 daily and those at $150,000 or more $1,000 daily. The remainder of the $170 million will be split among the rest of the players with major league contracts who want advances; each player has the right to opt out.

In the event of a shortened season, 2020 salaries would be prorated depending on how much of the season is played.

Management has the right to cut the amateur draft from 40 rounds to as few as five this year, and to 20 rounds in 2021, and also has the right to delay the draft to as late as July 20 this year and next. It had been slated to start June 10 this year.