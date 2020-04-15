M.L.B. Employees Become the Subjects of a Huge Coronavirus Study

Major League Baseball employees, from players to stadium workers to executives, are participating this week in a 10,000-person study aimed at understanding how many people in various parts of the United States have been infected with the coronavirus.

Each participant will have a finger pricked to produce blood that will be tested for the presence of antibodies, which indicates a past infection even in people who have never displayed symptoms of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The test for the virus itself can reveal only a current infection.

One of the biggest hurdles in determining when to reopen parts of the United States is the uncertainty about the number of people who have been infected over all and who, as a result, may now have some sort of immunity.

Teams of researchers from Stanford University, the University of Southern California and a prominent antidoping lab in Salt Lake City are collaborating on the study involving M.L.B. They believe it is the first and most extensive research of its kind in the United States.