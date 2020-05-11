M.L.B. Proposes an 82-Game Season Starting in July

But lack of revenue from tickets, parking, concessions and so on would change the economic landscape for owners, who want the players to share in the industry’s financial burdens. The league has proposed paying players based on how much money is earned during the shortened season, with teams splitting revenues 50-50 with athletes. Many players believe they already gave up enough when they agreed in March to not take their salaries unless games were played, in exchange for service credit, an important factor as they try to earn money in future years.