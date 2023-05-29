M Lhuillier and J&T Express Sign Deal to Bring Nationwide Shipping to Every Filipino Doorstep

CEBU CITY, Philippines, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — M Lhuillier Financial Services is proud to announce its partnership with J&T Express, one of the most trusted and emerging courier companies in the Philippines. The contract signing was held on May 18, 2023, at La Vie Parisienne in Gorordo, Cebu City.

This partnership will allow M Lhuillier branches nationwide to accept shipments for delivery to any destinations in the Philippines, fulfilled by J&T Express through its vast courier network. This means that Filipinos, especially SMEs and independent online sellers located in areas where there is no access to courier hubs, can now drop off their goods at the nearest M Lhuillier branch.

According to Michael Lhuillier, President and CEO of M Lhuillier Financial Services, “We are thrilled about this partnership with J&T Express as it allows us to expand our services beyond what M Lhuillier has been traditionally known for. Our goal is to provide our clients with a convenient and efficient channel for their courier needs, and we are confident that this partnership will make that possible.”

M Lhuillier is proud to support the growing trend of online selling and buying, understanding that the need for efficient delivery is crucial to the success of this ever-expanding industry. In partnering with J&T Express, the company seeks to bridge a gap in courier services by offering a trusted solution for a broad range of businesses.

“We believe that this partnership would help address the growing demands for efficient delivery, especially in the e-commerce industry, and improve the overall customer experience,” adds Lhuillier.

This partnership signifies M Lhuillier’s evolution from a “pawnshop” and “money remittance company” to a multi-faceted institution that has ventured into various services, including lending, money exchange, insurance, travel and tours, telco loading, and now logistics services.

Customers can expect to see the new service offerings from the two companies beginning on May 19, with additional services to be rolled out towards the end of the year. Convenience continues to be the driving force behind this partnership, making it easier than ever for existing J&T Express customers to send parcels without having to travel long distances to deliver items.

M Lhuillier recognizes the significance of this partnership, and with J&T Express, they aim to make logistics more accessible and convenient. By bridging the gap between courier services and under-served areas, this partnership will undoubtedly become a game-changer in the logistics industry.

