Maanvi Gagroo: I think everyone should really enjoy this period



Maanvi Gagroo’s Four More Shots Please season 2 begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 17. (Photo: Maanvi Gagroo/Instagram)

Maanvi Gagroo, who will soon be seen reprising the role of Siddhi Patel in Four More Shots Please season 2, recently interacted with fans during a Facebook Live from The Indian Express page.

The actor revealed how she is keeping herself busy during the self-isolation period.

“I am enjoying this me-time. There is no rush, nowhere to be. I think everyone should really enjoy this. I am taking care of myself. This is the right time to eat home-cooked food, indulge in work out and skincare, and meditate,” she shared.

Gagroo added. “I am reading a lot. I am watching a lot of good shows. I have also started doodling, but that’s still a very new hobby.”

Maanvi Gagroo picked web shows like Fleabag, Sex Education, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to watch during the lockdown. She also asked people to watch her shows like Tripling, The Good Vibes, TVF Pitchers, and films like Ujda Chaman and 377 AbNormal.

The actor, who is quite active on social media, however, shared how one should not feed on everything that celebrities share on various platforms.

“I think social media should be seen and taken as what it is. Nobody’s going to put up a sad picture, but know that everybody cries, everybody has problems. I will put up a happy picture, but don’t take it as the only reality. So don’t get jealous of the lives people are living. Focus on your own life. The comments I receive on social media, they are so lovely and so encouraging. Only one in twenty comments will be something negative. That I either ignore or I will delete it and block that person. Because some people just do it for attention and I don’t want to indulge them,” Maanvi Gagroo said.

Four More Shots Please season 2 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 17.

