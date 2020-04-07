MAC Debuts Second Selena La Reina Makeup Collection & It Is Gorgeous – Pics

The makeup company, MAC, just released their second Selena La Reina collection in honor of the late singer & the products are absolutely gorgeous!

MAC just debuted their latest collection with Selena Quintanilla-Perez titled Selena La Reina, which translates to Selena the queen, and the products are gorgeous. The brand partnered with the family of the late singer who passed away on March 31, 1995, and the collection includes everything from lipstick to lipgloss, eyeshadow, and more. The Mexican-American singer was known for her unique style and she was always rocking a bold lip, which is why the collection is perfect.

For the collection, MAC used the iconic photo of Selena in a crystal-studded bralette top that revealed her toned abs, paired with a high-waisted black skirt featuring a thick crystal belt around her tiny waist. Her black hair was down and in a wavy blowout while a bold burnt orange lip and a pair of huge hoop earrings completed her look.

The brand partnered with Selena’s family for the collection which is “inspired by Selena’s unique music style, distinctive global influence, and undeniable beauty. Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, gushed about the collaboration, admitting, “I am forever grateful to MAC for allowing me to bring my creative vision to life for this collection and being able to share what I felt would celebrate my sister’s 25th Anniversary. Working with M·A·C on both collections has been an amazing experience.”

The MAC Selena La Reina collaboration launched on April 6 at 10AM and will be permanently be rolling out on maccosmetics.com on 4/21 and other retailers on 4/23.