Machine Gun Kelly Drops ‘Bloody Valentine’ From Pop/Punk-Inspired Album – Listen!

Fri, 01 May 2020 at 9:29 am

Machine Gun Kelly is giving the first taste of his new sound!

The 30-year-old entertainer dropped his new single, “Bloody Valentine,” on Friday (May 1).

The song is the first single from MGK‘s upcoming pop/punk-inspired album, Tickets to My Downfall, which was executive produced by Blink-182‘s Travis Barker.

Machine Gun Kelly has been making headlines for his Lockdown Sessions while in quarantine, including this unexpected song request by Marilyn Manson.

Listen to “Bloody Valentine” and read the lyrics…