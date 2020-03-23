Maci Bookout Casts Her Kids In Quarantine Music Video: WATCH!



Well, the coronavirus pandemic won’t be letting up anytime soon, and like billions of other people all over the world, you might be felling a little stir crazy.



Fortunately, lots of celebs are getting creative in their efforts to kill the boredom, and many of them are posting their handiwork on social media.



Of course, some of the content created under quarantined circumstances has been poorly received by the public.



If you’re not familiar with “coronavirus challenge” for example, do yourself a favor, and don’t check it out.



Anyway, Maci Bookout is the latest celeb to kill some time by entertaining others.



And fortunately, her latest contribtution to YouTube is a hell of a lot more entertaining than watching a bunch of bored celebs crooning a John Lennon song.



Maci recently had her kids dress up like country stars for a homemade music video set to the tune of Morgan Wallen’s “Whiskey Glasses.”



“Quarantine Day 6. We’re all going crazy,” Maci captioned the clip.



Just to reassure fans that she’s keeping things in perspective and fully appreciating the chance to take some time off and bond with her little ones, Maci added the hashtag, “#thingsthatmatter”.



Naturally, fans loved the sight of Maci’s kids whooping up like a couple of cowboys who’d had a few too many.



“This was so adorable. Hope you’ll stay healthy, and staying cute. Love you guys,” wrote one follower.



“Your family is so cute and I have loved watching your family grow! Thanks for allowing us to be a part of it! We love ya!!” added another one.



“Awe, so precious. Hope y’all are doing good. Hopefully this will be over soon. Much love,” a third chimed in.



And there was the fan who may have summed things up best of all:



“This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen!” she wrote.



It seems a LOT of folks agree with that sentiment.



In fact, for many fans, just about the only way this video could get any better is if it included a confirmation that Maci is pregnant.



That doesn’t appear to be the case right now — but who knows what the future might hold.



Maybe she and Taylor will decide to take part in the post-virus baby boom!