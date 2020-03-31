Maci Bookout: I Still Love Amber Portwood! My Husband, On the Other Hand …



When it comes to the subtle art of avoiding drama and controversy, Maci Bookout is much more talented than most of her Teen Mom cast mates.



In fact, aside from Chelsea Houska, no other star in the Teen Mom galaxy has proven so adept at remaining in the spotlight while avoiding the usual pitfalls of fame.



Of course, as those around her continue to create scandals, Maci is often forced to offer her opinions.



And each new interview offers a new opportunity to put her foot in her mouth.



The latest tabloid drama to demand Maci’s attention is Amber Portwood’s arrest for domestic violence.



The incident took place back in July of 2019, but the aftermath is just now unfolding on new episodes of Teen Mom OG.



Maci is Team Amber, and she’s made it clear that she won’t change her allegiance, no matter what new revelations come to light.



This stance has made for some very awkward interviews, as Maci has been forced to defend her unequivocal defense for an abuser, while at the same time giving the impression that she’s sympathetic toward victims of domestic violence.



“The whole situation was definitely tough,” Maci said in a new interview with Pop Culture.



“It was a shock for everybody,” she continued.



“But those are the times when us girls wish we lived closer to each other so we could get in the car and head over to each other’s house.”



Maci went on to expand on her belief that Portwood is the real victim in all of this.



“She hasn’t been able to see James. It sucks for everybody,” Madi added.



“As her friend, you feel helpless. We don’t know all the details or facts of what happened or what had happened before. It’s a freaking mess. It’s a lot of tough stuff for these kids to comprehend and deal with.”



While it’s true that we don’t know all of the details, we have enough information — such as the fact that Amber attacked James with a machete — to know that Portwood’s actions were inexcusable.



But hey, we guess Maci deserves some credit for loyalty.



As for her own marriage, Bookout says she and Taylor McKinney are currently at odds over whether or not to try for another biological child, or adopt.



“I wouldn’t say there’s a plan. I mean, we are definitely still open to adoption in the future, but no, I mean, we don’t have a plan,” Maci said.



“We both are definitely still very interested in wanting to go the adoption route,” Maci continued.



“So, for now, we agree to disagree on biological children, but we’re definitely in the same boat when it comes to adoption.”



Maci says the decision is complicated by her struggle with her polycystic ovary syndrome, a condition that she now realizes affects millions of women worldwide.



“Once I realized this was a much bigger thing for a lot of women than I could even comprehend, that’s when I really dove deep into figuring out what I could do to get things moving for research and funding,” she said,



“The support that I got and the people who reached out to me…”



It sounds like Maci is committed to supporting others who might be struggling with the same condition, a position that has endeared her to many fans.



So while her support for Amber might remain controversial, there’s no denying that Maci is still one of the franchise’s most beloved stars.