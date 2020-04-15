Madewell Is Taking 40% Off (Almost) Everything in Its Latest Sale

You guys remember learning about that dude in medieval times who would come to the center of town to make important public announcements via royal proclamation while the townspeople listened in rapt attention because they couldn’t read? That’s what I feel like. I’m the town crier of come-ups. The boffin of bargains. The percentage-off papi. The rabbi of reduced prices. You could call me the boy who cried sale, but I ain’t been wrong yet.

Well hear ye, hear ye motherfuckers, because Madewell is back at it again. The go-to resource for sturdy menswear staples and sister-label to J.Crew just took 40 percent off an extensive selection of styles (use code VERYRARE at checkout), and if that’s not an important enough announcement to warrant your undivided attention I don’t know what is. The site’s currently offering a steep discount on almost anything you could ask for when it comes to weathering the current situation in style, including a pair of sturdy work pants perfect for all the hours of “work” you’ve been putting in and a few collared shirts so good you might seriously reconsider your otherwise resolute commitment to tees.

To paraphrase Bun B: Go read a book you illiterate SOBs. (And when you’re done with that, head on over to the Madewell site and buy yourself something nice. You can, occasionally, indulge in something nice on lockdown, as a treat.)