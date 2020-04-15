Madewell Is Taking 40% Off (Almost) Everything in Its Latest Sale
You guys remember learning about that dude in medieval times who would come to the center of town to make important public announcements via royal proclamation while the townspeople listened in rapt attention because they couldn’t read? That’s what I feel like. I’m the town crier of come-ups. The boffin of bargains. The percentage-off papi. The rabbi of reduced prices. You could call me the boy who cried sale, but I ain’t been wrong yet.
Well hear ye, hear ye motherfuckers, because Madewell is back at it again. The go-to resource for sturdy menswear staples and sister-label to J.Crew just took 40 percent off an extensive selection of styles (use code VERYRARE at checkout), and if that’s not an important enough announcement to warrant your undivided attention I don’t know what is. The site’s currently offering a steep discount on almost anything you could ask for when it comes to weathering the current situation in style, including a pair of sturdy work pants perfect for all the hours of “work” you’ve been putting in and a few collared shirts so good you might seriously reconsider your otherwise resolute commitment to tees.
To paraphrase Bun B: Go read a book you illiterate SOBs. (And when you’re done with that, head on over to the Madewell site and buy yourself something nice. You can, occasionally, indulge in something nice on lockdown, as a treat.)
Tie-Dye Crew Socks
madewell.com
$8.70
Originally $14.50
Punch up your WFH fits with a much-appreciated splash of tie-dye.
Metal Tumbler Candle
madewell.com
$13.20
Originally $22.00
It goes without saying that the sweet, sweet pad (read: current workspace) you spent so long decorating should smell as good as it looks.
Allday Crewneck Tee
madewell.com
$26.70
Originally $44.50
Level up your T-shirt selection with a striped long-sleeve in a subtle nod to the nautical.
Thermal Crewneck Tee
madewell.com
$35.70
Originally $59.50
Waffle knits are usually meant to be layered, but this one is more than substantial enough to wear on its own.
Easy Camp Shirt in Textured Stripe
madewell.com
$41.70
Originally $69.50
A classic white button-up never felt so carefree.
Easy Camp Shirt in Textured Stripe
madewell.com
$51.00
Originally $85.00
Another camp-collar shirt? In another covetable color way?! (Yes, I have problems. Please send help.)
Double-Weave Perfect Shirt
madewell.com
$51.00
Originally $85.00
Hey man, they don’t call it the “perfect shirt” for nothing.
Men’s Polartec Fleece Hoodie Jacket
madewell.com
$53.99
Originally $89.99
If getting out of bed is a burden these days, leave this jacket just out of reach when you wake up and give yourself something to look forward to once you haul ass out from under the sheets.
Relaxed Straight Workwear Pants
madewell.com
$70.80
Originally $118.00
The pants to wear when the only work you’ve done all day is putting on pants.
Denim Chore Jacket
madewell.com
$88.00
Originally $148.00
Definitely not the first chore jacket I’ve advocated for and (who are we kidding?) definitely not the last.
