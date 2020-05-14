Madhurima Tuli reveals she was bullied in school for her dressing sense and poor English | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli has made some startling revelations in a recent interview, where she has opened up on how after moving to Dehradun from Odisha, she was bullied in school due to her poor dressing sense and not having a good command over the English language. However, she also highlighted how everything changed after winning the Miss Uttaranchal pageant, with her bullies metamorphosing into her friends, and why she still sees their bullying ways in a positive light. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli and Arti Singh want to work with Sidharth Shukla in the future

Opening up to The Times of India, Madhurima Tuli said, “In school, I was bullied a lot. I was from Odisha and then I came to Dehradun. When I went to Dehradun, I really didn’t have a good dressing sense or even speak proper English. People used to talk and girls would comment, ‘Arre, kitni behenji hai,’ ‘she is so LS (low society). But after I became Miss Uttaranchal, they all became my friends. They bullied me a lot. But I think it did me good. I became a confident person.’” Also Read – Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh reveals that he is not in touch with THIS co-contestant apart from Madhurima Tuli

Madhurima also spoke about how she could’ve become a state-level cricketer, but chose acting instead as a profession. “I was into sports and thought it will need a lot of hardwork. Didn’t know that acting also requires a lot of hardwork. I was selected for state-level cricket. At the same time I got a call for Miss Uttaranchal in Dehradun. I opted for that and won the contest. Then Bombay dream happened,” the Kumkum Bhagya actress added. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: ‘We are still friends,’ says Vishal Aditya Singh on his equation with ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli

Besides participating in Bigg Boss 13 this year, Madhurima Tuli has also been a contestant on Nach Baliye 9 with former boyfriend, Vishal Aditya Singh. She has also been a part of TV shows such as 24, Kumkum Bhagya, Rang Badalti Odhani and Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha.

