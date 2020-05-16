Madhurima Tuli reveals that Vishal Aditya Singh wished her on the wrong birth date | Bollywood Life

Madhurima Tuli is someone who gets flooded with birthday wishes twice a year. It has happened because her birthday is written in many places as May 13. In reality, her birthday falls on August 19. It seems due to this error, even her former boyfriend, Vishal Aditya Singh ended up calling her on the wrong birth date. She told ETimes in an interaction, “Vishal called me to wish me and I was like ‘Kaisa pyar tha’ you don’t even remember my birthday. He didn’t remember my birthday. But ya, he told me he was confused with the dates but I am glad. At least he called.” Also Read – Madhurima Tuli reveals she was bullied in school for her dressing sense and poor English

Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli created headlines when news for their alleged fights on the sets of Nach Baliye broke down. The two who participated as former lovers had huge spats behind the scenes. It seems one on one occasion they ended up being physically violent. Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli were also in Bigg Boss 13 where they got into severe arguments. Their turbulent equation created one of the unforgettable moments of the show, where she hit Vishal with a frying pan after an ugly argument. That incident was widely discussed on social media. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli and Arti Singh want to work with Sidharth Shukla in the future

Recounting what happened, Madhurima told us earlier, “What I have gone through is very personal and I would like to ask them would they be quiet if someone spoke about their professional achievements and work. They would be instigated as well. It is normal human tendency. Words like you are nothing, your work is zero, your aukaat is zero are demeaning. Of course, people have different tolerance levels. I don’t think I am at fault.” Now, they do connect for professional reasons but that is about it. The two have decided not to rekindle their romance but try to be friends. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh reveals that he is not in touch with THIS co-contestant apart from Madhurima Tuli

