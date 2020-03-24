Madison Prewett and Connor Saeli May Be Dating and Bachelor Nation is Shook, Y’all!



Madison Prewett may have officially moved on from Peter Weber.



But not from Bachelor Nation.



According to a very reliable source, according to a source extremely close to the situation, the recent Bachelor suitor is now dating former Bachelorette contestant Connor Saeli.



And just who is that source?



Connor Saeli himself!



The handsome ABC personaliity, who competed just last year for Hannah Brown’s heart and then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, took to Instagram Live on Sunday night with his former co-star, Mike Johnson.



The friends had plenty to catch up on, considering their recent distance due to the outbreak of Covid-19 across the country.



The conversation started harmless enough, with little noteworthy exchanged between the hunks… until, that is, Johnson posed the following question too Saeli:



If a certain individual goes [to Bachelor in Paradise], would you go?



Sure… It was tough going on last year and having it not work for me in the end. It was a little disappointing to see all the happy couples, replied Connor.



This is where things started to get personal. And interesting!



Putting Connor on the spot and directly in the spotlight, Mike came out and asked point blank: “So what’s up with you and Madison?”



Connor blushed. Connor looked flustered. And Connor responded:



“I don’t know, we’ll see. I can’t give you anything.”



Prewett, of course, went on quite a ride with Peter Weber on The Bachelor.



She made headlines for telling the pilot that she would have an issue with him sleeping around during Fantasy Suite Week because she’s a virgin who is saving herself for marriage.



The two then clashed after Weber admitted to taking visits to Pound Town with various other suitors.



Peter’s own mother than basically told Madison to hit the road when the two met for the first time, eventually prompting Prewett to quit the show.



However, after Peter ended his brief engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss, he asked Prewett out on the franchise’s After the Final Rose special.



She said yes and they dated… for abut 48 hours.



“Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love,” Weber wrote upon revealing the couple broke up just two days after the aforementioned special aired, adding:



“You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves wholeheartedly.



“That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward.”



Prewett also handled the split with grace.



“As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things,” she wrote on Instagram.



“I will always love and respect him.”



Back to her and Connor, though? Are the two really a romantic item?!?



“Connor DM’d Madison sending her words of support After the Rose finale. It was purely platonic,” an E! News insider says, mostly shooting down this rumor as follows:



“No further conversations happened after the fact. Madi has been focusing on moving forward with her life by spending quality time with her family.”



Oh. Well, darn.



Madison has yet to address or comment on these romance rumors with Connor.



Bachelor in Paradise, meanwhile, has seen its shooting delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



ABC has not yet revealed when filming may begin or when the show may premiere.