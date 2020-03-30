Madison Prewett & Connor Saeli: New Couple Alert?!



As you’re probably aware, Madison Prewett and Peter Weber broke up just two days after they appeared together on The Bachelor’s After the Final Rose special and announced their intention to give their relationship a go — despite the full-throated disapproval of Peter’s mother.



Actually, it might be more accurate to say Peter and Madison never dated at all.



In the aftermath of their “breakup,” Prewett revealed that she was never actually romantically involved with Peter.



Based on her comments, it feels like their relationship was the reality TV equivalent of a showmance that died as soon as the lights dimmed and the closing credits rolled.



So perhaps it should come as no surprise that Madison is already prepared to move on.



And some Bachelor Nation fans are convinced she’s done exactly that.



Several media outlets have now reported that Madison is dating Connor Saeli.



Connor was eliminated from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, and he later appeared on Bachelor In Paradise.



Reports about Connor and Madison have been circulating for weeks, and former Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson really got the rumor mill churning over the weekend, when he asked Saeli about his feelings for Prewett.



“So what’s up with you and Madison,” Johnson asked Saeli, who replied, “I don’t know, we’ll see.”



However, Madison was quick to shoot down the dating rumors on Sunday.



“[He] reached out right after the finale and just sent some encouragement and some support. Really sweet, but that is it, we are not together,” Prewett said on an Instagram Live.



“I am not with anyone right now. I am just focusing on myself and taking it one day at a time,” she added.



“We are not together. I am not with anyone right now,” Madison later reiterated, in case anyone missed her point.



“I am just focusing on myself and taking it one day at a time. So yeah, so there’s that.”



That’s probably for the best.



Those who know her best say it took a while for Madison to get over the Peter situation.



“She really cares for Peter and wanted to work through their challenges to see if they could have a future together, but it just got too difficult and seemed like everything was against them,” said one insider.



After all that, it sounds like the last thing Madison would want is another high-profile relationship.



In all likelihood, you won’t be seeing Madison on Bachelor In Paradise, or anywhere near the spotlight, for that matter.



Every contestant on The Bachelor says they just want to get married and settle down.



For Madison, it seems like that’s actually true — and she’d likely prefer to find love off camera.