Madonna leads tributes to ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’ actor Mark Blum, who died from coronavirus complications

Madonna is paying tribute to her Desperately Seeking Susan co-star Mark Blum, who died due to complications from the coronavirus.

The singer, who has been self-isolating amid the pandemic, paid tribute to the actor, whom she called a “remarkable human, fellow actor and friend.”

“This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones,” Madonna wrote in her Instagram tribute. “I remember him as funny warm, loving and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985.”

She called Blum’s death “another reminder that this virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend wont affect us in some way.”

Her post ended by asking people to “stay grateful,” “be hopeful,” “help each other” and “follow the quarantine rules.”

Blum, a veteran character actor who also appeared in the film Crocodile Dundee as well as TV shows ranging from Suddenly Susan to the recent You, died due to complications from the coronavirus, it was announced Thursday. He was 69.

Other celebrities who paid tribute to him include their Desperately Seeking Susan co-star Rosanna Arquette.

Many others remembered Blum, who was also a stage actor:

