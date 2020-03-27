Madonna leads tributes to ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’ actor Mark Blum, who died from coronavirus complications

Madonna is paying tribute to her Desperately Seeking Susan co-star Mark Blum, who died due to complications from the coronavirus.

The singer, who has been self-isolating amid the pandemic, paid tribute to the actor, whom she called a “remarkable human, fellow actor and friend.”

“This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones,” Madonna wrote in her Instagram tribute. “I remember him as funny warm, loving and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985.”

She called Blum’s death “another reminder that this virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend wont affect us in some way.”

Her post ended by asking people to “stay grateful,” “be hopeful,” “help each other” and “follow the quarantine rules.”

Blum, a veteran character actor who also appeared in the film Crocodile Dundee as well as TV shows ranging from Suddenly Susan to the recent You, died due to complications from the coronavirus, it was announced Thursday. He was 69.

Other celebrities who paid tribute to him include their Desperately Seeking Susan co-star Rosanna Arquette.

Mark Blum .Rest In Peace my friend and co star what a kind and good person you were .my condolences to all your family and friends . https://t.co/v3YJhMvy23 — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) March 26, 2020

Many others remembered Blum, who was also a stage actor:

8 years ago Mark Blum played my deadbeat dad in the play Lonely, I’m Not, but he was the complete opposite in real life – generous, patient, funny. I was terrified to do live theater for the first time and he was as much a great teacher (mostly by example)… pic.twitter.com/ZJYmmHkkYC — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) March 26, 2020

Mark Blum played my father in my very first film “Getting to Know You”. I was so nervous. He could not have been a kinder human being. He was a wonderful actor and he will be missed. #RIPhttps://t.co/Efy0omDGHY — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) March 26, 2020

Mark Blum was consistently a great actor and a finer man. We met when I moved to NY & were briefly TV married in 1987. Last Xmas we caught up for over an hour at a party and he was still kind and hilariously sardonic. I adored him. My heart breaks for his beautiful wife Janet. pic.twitter.com/uRT136B3Ma — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) March 26, 2020

So sad to say goodbye to my dear friend, Mark Blum. Will miss him forever. A very good man. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) March 26, 2020

So sadden by the news that we have lost lovely #MarkBlum to #coronavirus complications. He was a true talent and gentle man. I am better for sharing a stage with him. May angels sing him to his rest. And may his family feel the love he engendered. pic.twitter.com/aBMLcpBln7 — Sharon Lawrence (@sharonlawrence) March 27, 2020

When I was in drama school Mark Blum was exactly the kind of actor I aspired to be: constantly employed, deeply respected, total mensch. Gutted to hear of his passing. His wife Janet Zarish was my acting teacher at NYU. They were the loveliest couple. My heart breaks for her. https://t.co/J7MvHutdge — Josh Radnor (@JoshRadnor) March 26, 2020

Mark Blum was a great actor and an even better human being. Brilliant and kind, he was the definition of a gentle man. My heart breaks for his family and especially for his beloved wife Janet Zarish. Love. Love. Love to you all. Rest In Peace, Mark. Rest In Peace. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) March 27, 2020

Mark Blum was beloved by actors, writers, theater folk, tv and movie people. As a New York stalwart, he of course appeared on L&O, SVU, and Crim Intent. I was lucky to work with him several times, and luckier to know him. Sending love to all who mourn his loss. https://t.co/AbigByIye5 — Warren(Flatten the Curve) Leight (@warrenleightTV) March 26, 2020

Mark Blum RIP. So sad to lose you to this horrid crisis!💔💔 — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) March 26, 2020

That craven bastard killed Mark Blum. And many others of course but that one really got me today. See you all on the battlefield tomorrow. Bless the front line. — Alex Winter @ 🏡 (@Winter) March 27, 2020

I am so devastated by Mark Blum’s passing. His performances in the dozens of plays I saw him in were unfailingly deep, subtle, hilarious and moving in equal measure. Seeing his name in the Playbill always meant you were in for a treat. Also just one of the loveliest humans ever. pic.twitter.com/vC5rlpRJtq — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 26, 2020

One of our family of Mozart in the Jungle passed this morning from the corona virus. Mark Blum was a truly wonderful actor, but more importantly, was a funny sensitive, and beautiful man. RIP. – Malcolm pic.twitter.com/fapOBe6WYp — Malcolm McDowell (@McDowellMalc) March 26, 2020

Mark Blum, so generous, so kind, so humble,so talented. Our time together in the play The Assembled Parties at MTC was a true joy

May he rest in peace knowing that he transformed the lives of so many and was cherished by so many; me among them — JudithLight (@JudithLight) March 26, 2020

