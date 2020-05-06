Madonna Reveals She Had Coronavirus While on 'Madame X Tour'





Madonna is opening up about her health.

The 61-year-old “Like a Prayer” pop icon posted a message to her Instagram on Wednesday (May 6) regarding her previous comments about having coronavirus antibodies.

“I’m Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!!🙏🏼 And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus—I am not currently sick,” she wrote.

“When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power!”

