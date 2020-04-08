Maeve Kennedy McKean’s Cause of Death Revealed After Canoeing Accident

Maeve Kennedy McKean, the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, died in a canoeing accident last week and her cause of death has become official.

The coroner has made her cause of death an official drowning and labeled it an accidental death, E! News is reporting.

The 40-year-old went missing on Thursday (April 2) while canoeing in the Chesapeake Bay with her young son Gideon. Maeve‘s body was recovered, but Gideon is still missing.

Our continued thoughts are with Maeve and Gideon‘s entire family at this time.