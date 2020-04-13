MAFS couple Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant could ‘televise birth of child’ in new reality series

They have already said ‘I do’ twice on television: once on Married At First Sight and then a year later on A Current Affair.

And now it’s rumoured Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant want to sell the television rights to something even more personal.

According to Woman’s Day and New Idea, the couple are planning to document the birth of their first child in a reality TV series.

Jules and Cameron announced their baby news in Stellar magazine earlier this month. It’s believed they were paid for the interview.

One person who is convinced the couple are planning to televise their pregnancy journey is outspoken former MAFS participant Nasser Sultan.

‘I guarantee there will be cameras at the birth,’ he boldly told New Idea.

However, It’s unlikely Nasser would know the particulars of Jules’ birthing plans, making his claims rather hard to believe.

In fact, Nasser doesn’t even follow the pair on social media and was not invited to their wedding in Sydney last November.

Another insider told Woman’s Day: ‘Nobody has come close to emulating what they have – their whole relationship is unprecedented! Their TV wedding was a hit, so naturally the next step would be their own TV series.

‘It’s definitely going to happen. They’re both more than capable of pulling it off and they’ve made no secret out of the fact they love being on TV.’

Jules and Cameron’s agent told Daily Mail Australia on Monday: ‘There are no current negotiations for any TV, especially over pregnancy.’

Over the weekend, Jules pleaded with Netflix to consider her Cameron as potential hosts of one of the steaming platform’s new dating shows.

She suggested they could present an Australian version of Love is Blind, a U.S. dating show not dissimilar to MAFS that is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Jules tagged Netflix and Australia’s free-to-air channels, making her plans for a television career plain for everyone to see.

Last year, it was reported that Jules and Cameron were desperately trying to earn a place on Channel Nine renovation series The Block.

‘They’ve been telling anyone who’ll listen that they’re eager to move into home renovations,’ a source told NW magazine at the time.

They were reportedly hoping that Sara and Hayden Vale, who won The Block in 2018, would introduce them to the casting director – but the plan evidently didn’t work out.