MAFS couple swappers KC Osborne and Michael Goonan catch a private jet to Sydney for a business trip

Married At First Sight‘s KC Osborne and Michael Goonan have been spending a lot of time together in Melbourne, where he works.

But on Wednesday, the 29-year-old company director and the 31-year-old dance instructor caught a private jet to Sydney for a business trip.

The couple looked smitten with each other as they shared a few hugs and kisses on the tarmac before boarding the flight.

The Australian Government currently advises that Australians must avoid non-essential travel within Australia, but individuals can travel between states which have NOT shut their borders if it is essential for work.

On his Instagram page, Michael insisted he was flying to Sydney for business.

In addition to Michael’s work, the trip is likely for KC to visit her family, who live near Cronulla Beach in Sydney’s Sutherland Shire.

KC and Michael appeared to be well-packed for the trip as they arrived at the airport with three Louis Vuitton bags in tow.

The company director looked smart in a pair of white chinos, black boat shoes and a blue shirt with a flashy gold watch.

Meanwhile, KC was dressed comfortably in a navy blue Camilla and Marc sweat set and white leather sneakers from Saint Laurent.

The dance instructor looked very excited to board the private jet, beaming when they walked across the tarmac.

Meanwhile, Michael appeared to be accompanied by a colleague or business associate, who was reading off his phone.

After waiting on tarmac, their private jet shortly arrived and they boarded before departing to Sydney.

After MAFS wrapped filming in December, Michael left Adelaide to run the Melbourne branch of his family’s commercial ice business.

The company director still has a young son in Adelaide from a previous relationship.

KC, who moved to Sydney last year after a decade living overseas, is believed to have relocated to Melbourne to live with her boyfriend, last month.

Once MAFS season seven concluded earlier this month, Michael and KC could finally reveal that they were in a relationship.

They plan to shack up together until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

They started dating almost eight weeks ago, after Michael’s split from Stacey Hampton, which happened on January 16 in between filming the MAFS reunion dinner party and the finale.

KC amicably split from her ex-‘husband’, Drew Brauer, shortly after their final vows in December.

Drew, 32, has known about KC and Michael’s relationship since March 11 and is supportive. Stacey, on the other hand, is not happy.

