MAFS’ Jules Robinson uses water bottle to relieve painful pregnancy cramps

Jules Robinson is expecting her first child with husband Cameron Merchant in September.

And the former Married At First Sight star, 37, has shown fans that pregnancy isn’t always smooth sailing.

The read-headed beauty strapped a hot water bottle to her burgeoning bump with two of her designer belts on Friday night to relieve cramps as she continues through her second trimester.

Ouch! Married At First Sight star Jules Robinson showed off her pregnancy 'fashion'

‘Pregnancy fashion #cramps #pain,’ Jules captioned the photo, adding David Bowie’s song Fashion in the background.

Earlier this week, Jules gave a sneak peek at her blossoming bump in an intimate picture, taken by husband Cameron, 36.

As she cradled her stomach inside their Sydney home, Cam said that he was speechless at what the female body is capable of.

'Love seeing you grow little one': Jules (pictured) cradled her bare baby bump at 19 weeks

‘Still so blown away what the human body can do and certainly blessed for it. Love seeing you grow little one,’ he gushed, as the pair self-isolate from COVID-19.

He added: ‘Just another night in. Not much changes. Just this growing belly.’

In the picture, a makeup free Jules is seen warmly smiling for her husband as they relaxed at home, pulling her pajama top up to reveal her growing bump.

Glowing! Jules posed for another picture cradling her bare bump at home last week

Last week, Jules posed for more pictures cradling her bare bump.

‘I’m loving the magical ways my body is transforming,’ she gushed to Instagram.

Jules and Cam announced their baby joy in Stellar Magazine at the start of April.

Emotional journey: Jules, who found out she is pregnant in January, told the magazine: ‘I’ve had my moments, though; times of sadness, fear, despair and tears, fuelled by hormones. We’re all in this together, though – it has to be okay’

Jules, who found out she is pregnant in January, told the magazine: ‘I’ve had my moments, though; times of sadness, fear, despair and tears, fuelled by hormones. We’re all in this together, though – it has to be okay.’

‘Because of my age I had done all the hormone testing, the egg count… so much is instilled that you’re going to struggle because of your age,’ she said.

The former reality star went on to say: ‘Once it was all confirmed, I bawled out of pure joy and happiness.