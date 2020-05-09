MAFS’ Martha Kalifatidis models herself on Anna Nicole Smith

Martha Kalifatidis is hoping to bring old Hollywood glamour back.

The Married At First Sight beauty, 31, has revealed she was inspired by ‘Anna Nicole Smith in her Guess girl days’ to gradually bleach her dark hair blonde.

On Saturday, she shared a selfie in a baggy Adidas top with her hair styled similar to the model’s in the early 1990s, giving the classic look a sporty modern twist.

Classic Hollywood! Martha Kalifatidis was inspired by ‘Anna Nicole Smith in her Guess girl days’ to gradually bleach her hair. Pictured: Left Martha, right Anna Nicole Smith in 1993

Martha said her goal of having ‘clean, creamy blonde’ hair will be a slow process, with her tresses already showing signs of damage from bleaching.

‘I’ll have some fun with it from now until then. We probably won’t achieve the blonde until Christmas, that’s just the reality of it,’ Martha told 9Entertainment on Friday.

She didn’t have any ‘real reason’ to start the lengthy transformation, explaining it was ‘just time for a change’.

‘Won’t achieve the blonde until Christmas’: Martha said her goal of having ‘clean, creamy blonde’ hair will be a slow process, with her tresses already showing signs of damage

On Saturday, Martha headed to Komotis.j salon in Melbourne to get an ‘anti-aging’ treatment on her damaged locks, saying her transformation ‘ain’t easy’.

A week earlier she spent the day at Acadèmie Salon in Sydney, where she began the lengthy bleaching process.

‘Sunday well spent. Am I blonde yet?’ joked Martha last week as her hair was foiled.

‘I wanted to keep this colour’: Martha began the lengthy bleaching process last Sunday, with her hair turning orange after the first treatment at a salon in Sydney

After her hair first went orange, Martha explained: ‘You know I pride myself on being honest with you guys. This is me after the first bleach application.

‘Now we’re just drying it. It’s pretty weird, and I’m kind of into it in a freaky way.’

Martha asked fans for their opinion on her work-in-progress orange hair, writing: ‘I wanted to keep this colour… What do you think?’