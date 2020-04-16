MAFS star KC Osborne is caught reading about herself in a magazine

She was a breakout star on Married At First Sight this year, after going into the show as an intruder bride.

And on Monday, KC Osborne just couldn’t resist reading an article about herself in a women’s magazine.

The 31-year-old dancer was caught checking out a titbit in a tabloid, as she shopped at a supermarket in Melbourne.

Something catch your eye?! MAFS star KC Osborne was caught reading about herself in a magazine in Melbourne on Monday… after being slammed for catching a private jet with Michael Goonan amid COVID-19

The brunette was dressed casually on the outing, wearing a pink jumper and baggy black sweatpants.

She wore light makeup including foundation and wore her hair out and over her shoulders.

The reality TV star – who hails from Sydney’s Cronulla – pulled the front layers of her hair back and off her face, which appeared to expose her tape extensions.

Low-key: The brunette was dressed casually on the outing, wearing a pink jumper and baggy black sweatpants

Making headlines: KC and boyfriend Michael Goonan made headlines this week meanwhile, when they caught a private jet from Melbourne to Sydney for a business trip on Wednesday

KC and boyfriend Michael Goonan made headlines this week meanwhile, when they caught a private jet from Melbourne to Sydney for a business trip on Wednesday.

The pair – who met on MAFS – carried three Louis Vuitton bags as well.

The reality couple boasted of their flight by sharing pictures on Instagram, but fans slammed them for flaunting their wealth while while many Australians have lost their jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the flight was completely legal, Michael and KC were also criticised for travelling when many people are in complete lockdown at home.

Backlash: The reality couple boasted of their flight by sharing pictures on Instagram, but fans slammed them for flaunting their wealth while while many Australians have lost their jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Dance instructor KC received considerable backlash on Thursday when she uploaded collection of photos from inside and outside the private jet, captioned: ‘A work trip turned to a fun trip!’

Outraged, one fan commented: ‘Just remember, things are hard for all Australians now. Don’t sell yourself short and act like this in photos. You didn’t have to show all the photos of inside the plane. That is just showing off.’

KC hit back, explaining that while she appears to live a glamorous life, she also spends days ‘in her sweats with a messy bun, looking s**t going to the supermarket’.

Standing up for herself! After one follower accused KC of ‘showing off’, the dance instructor hit back, saying that it is ‘my life and I will live how I want’

‘I have no disregard to what is going on in the world and I do what I can to give back and to encourage kids. I’m not perfect but this is MY LIFE and I will live how I want,’ she hit back in a comment.

But KC’s explanation was not enough, as the negative comments kept on pouring in.

‘At a time where we are in a very troubled situation for many, you flaunt the private jet and superficial relationship you are in,’ one person wrote.

They’re not happy! But KC’s explanation was not enough, as the negative comments kept on pouring in

Someone else added: ‘Really? A private jet? Other Australians are struggling to get home once they are here, they are in quarantine for two weeks.’

The couple were legally allowed to fly from Melbourne to Sydney because the trip was for business, which is considered ‘essential travel’ by the Australian Government.

Unlike other states and territories, NSW and Victoria have not closed their borders, and therefore allow for business travel between the two economic hubs.

Michael is the company director of his family’s commercial ice business and insisted that the flight was for commerce.