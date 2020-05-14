‘MAFS’ Stars Jamie Otis & Doug Hehner Welcome Their 2nd Child Together — See 1st Pics

‘Married At First Sight’s OG success story has expanded their family. Season one’s Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have welcomed their second child, a sweet baby boy.

The path to growing their family hasn’t been easy for Married at First Sight alums Jamie Otis, 33, and Doug Hehner, 36. After suffering three miscarriages within five pregnancies, the couple welcomed a healthy baby boy on May 13. Their son made his way into the world at 3:37 p.m. via a water birth at the couple’s New Jersey home. The newborn weighed in a 9 lbs., 4 oz. and measured 21 inches, the couple told PEOPLE and shared photos of the newborn you can see here. The addition of Hayes Douglas Hehner now makes for a family of four that includes his big sister Henley Grace, known as “Gracie,” who will be three in August.

Jamie and Doug’s first pregnancy was with a baby boy, who they lost in 2016 when Jamie was 17 weeks along. They named their late first child Johnathan Edward. Jamie went on to successfully deliver daughter Gracie on August 22, 2017. The couple then tried to give her a sibling, but had the unimaginable pain two more miscarriages. They announced in Sept. 2018 that Jamie was expecting, but a week later she revealed she had a chemical pregnancy. That’s an “early miscarriage” that “happens within five weeks of implantation,” according to Parents magazine.

The pair made the joyful announcement on Christmas Day 2018 that they were pregnant again, but a month later in Jan. 2019 Jamie lost the baby, which had stopped growing along with the amniotic sac. Now that they finally have a healthy son, Jamie and Doug are over the moon. For Doug it was especially moving to have a baby boy. Registered nurse Jamie told PEOPLE in Sept. 2019 when revealing the baby’s gender that “Doug instantly cried tears of joy. Our first baby was a boy, but we lost him at 17 weeks. Of course he loves our daughter, but he’s wanted a baby boy so badly for so long. This is truly an answered prayer for us.”

Jamie and Doug are Married at First Sight‘s original true love story. They appeared on the show’s first season and after six weeks decided to stay married and look where they are today! Still so in love and with a beautiful family. They will next be seen on the spinoff Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, debuting on May 20 on Lifetime. The series will feature success stories from the show and the couples involved will film themselves through the highs and lows of their personal lives. We can’t wait to watch Jamie, Doug and Gracie as the family lovingly adds Hayes into their everyday life.