Maggie Baird, mother of Billie Eilish and Finneas, talks homeschool advice, fears and hopes for Generation Z, and COVID-19 initiative Support + Feed

Maggie Baird has long advocated a vegan lifestyle and environmental awareness — values she has famously imparted to her outspoken and influential children, Grammy-winning bedroom-pop superstars Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell. So, as businesses in her hometown of L.A. are forced to close their doors to the public due to the COVID-19 crisis, she has created a new initiative, Support + Feed, to help keep the local restaurant economy afloat — while also providing nutritious, plant-based meals to those in need, including healthcare workers, first responders, and residents at senior centers, homeless shelters, and women’s centers across Los Angeles.

Among the many restaurants participating in Support + Feed is Donut Friend, in Baird’s neighborhood of Highland Park, the kitschy rock ‘n’ roll donut shop founded by Rocket From the Crypt/Drive Like Jehu indie-rocker Mark Trombino. “You can ask for the ‘Billie Ache,’ which is a donut they make on the secret menu. It’s a gluten-free donut, with lemon curd and chocolate mousse and raspberry on top,” she chuckles. So, has Baird sampled this off-menu vegan pastry named after her daughter? “Oh yeah. It’s really good.”

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment/SiriusXM Volume, Baird discusses not only Support + Feed, but also her fears and hopes for Generation Z, how her family is holding up (and staying creative) while in lockdown, how quarantining might inspire young artists to make albums in their own bedrooms, and homeschooling advice for stressed-out parents. For more information on Support + Feed, go to www.supportandfeed.com.

Yahoo Entertainment: How did you come up with this idea and get it going so quickly?

Maggie Baird: Well, what happened was I was sitting at home and I was really just thinking about all my favorite vegan restaurants and really worrying about them. And then I thought, “Well, I’m not really ordering takeout myself, but I could order and have it delivered somewhere that really needs it. So I got on Facebook, actually, and people helped me find a place that could use it right away. And I called one of my favorite restaurants in order a bunch of food and had it sent to the Midnight Mission. But as I did it, I realized that there were lots of stumbling blocks to doing that. You’ve got to make sure the restaurant can accommodate your order, you’ve got to make sure the place can receive it, that it’s all safe. And when I started to think about it, I thought if we could hook the L.A. restaurants up with the charities that needed it and let people have a kind of one-stop-shopping, or they could just make the donation and we would make sure that the food got where it needs to be, this would make it a lot easier. And maybe we could help a lot of people who need food, and also keep the restaurants afloat. So I had this idea. I mentioned it to a few people who just said, “I’ve got nothing to do, let me help you.” And everyone just jumped in and we just sort of devoted a whole week and got it up and running within like five days, I think.

Did you raise your children vegan?

We raised them vegetarian until I became a vegan, and then they became vegans. But they’ve never had meat in their whole lives.

How did you first get into vegetarianism?

You know, it’s funny story. I grew up in Colorado. My dad actually was a wonderful person, and also happened to be a Hunter and fisherman. And my brothers and I never would eat meat our whole lives. We just wouldn’t eat it. We would refuse it. Of course, in that day and age you kind of got forced to eat it. But the minute we all became teenagers, we foreswore it.

Veganism is a really good lifestyle to adopt now, if you haven’t already, because obviously we’re all at home, trying to stay healthy, cooking for ourselves. What would be your advice for aspiring vegan families.

Well, we live in a time of the internet. It’s so easy to find a vegan recipe for literally anything you want to eat. It’s also the most basic way and easiest way to eat. You know, we’ve had a couple comments, as you always do, like “our heroes that you’re feeding need meat!” and or “what about us carnivores?” But everyone can eat vegan food. Plant based-food is most of what people eat anyway. And there’s a million things you can make that are plant-based. starting with the most basic rice and beans, which is [how] most long-life populations of the world [eat]. Right now more than ever… a plant-based diet, a vegan diet, is not only the healthiest diet for human beings, but of course it’s the healthiest diet for the planet, which scientists are telling us constantly.