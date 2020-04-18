Mahabharat 18 April 2020 Episode 43 update: Shishupal gets killed by Lord Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra | Bollywood Life

In the last episode we saw that Bhim eventually kills Jarasandh on Lord Krishna’s instructions. Lord Krishna and Pandavaas then rescue all the Kings whom Jarasandh had imprisoned. Lord Krishna also declares Jarasandh’s son to be the next King of Magadh. Next all Pandavaas go for Vijay Yatra and make friendly relations with nearby empire Kings. Later almost all the Kings in the friend circle are invited for the Raj Surya Yagya to be undertaken by Yudhisthir. Shishupal is also one of them. There is a background about Shishupal’s birth and how his death was pre-decided by Lord Krishna immediately after his birth. Everyone including Pitamah Bhishm, Lord Krishna along with his elder brother Balram also arrive at Indraprastha for the Raj Surya Yagya. Shishupal is also shown heading towards Indraprastha. Today’s episode begins with Yudhishthir and Dropadi performing the rituals for the Raj Surya Yagya along with rest of the Pandavaas. Everyone from Hastinpur including Duryodhana, Karna, Shakuni, Dhritrashtra are present for the same. Afterwards Dhritrashtra is taken to the court. Also Read – Mahabharat 17 April 2020 episode 42 update: Bhim eventually kills Jarasandh

Lord Krishna along with Balram followed by Shakuni, Duryodhana and Karna also appear in the court. Duryodhana seems to be very jealous and disappointed to see the success of Ydhishthir. Arjun welcomes all the guests which also includes King Jayadrat, King Dhrupad, Guruvar Dronachrya and Kripacharya too. Host Yudhishthir, Pitamah Bhishm along with Kunti, Droupadi and Subhadra also arrive at the court. Except Kuravaas, everyone seems to be happy about the success of Yudhishthir in Indraprastha. Yudhisthir welcomes and respects all the guests and his elders. He also expresses gratitude about his teachers and elders for their guidance. Kunti gets into tears as she knows that her another son Karna is also present in the court but she cannot see him as the King. Pitamah Bhishm praises Yudhishthir and also Lord Krishna for his support and guidance to Pandavaas.

He also declares that Lord Krishna will be the guide for Pandavaas henceforth. Nakul worships Lord Krishna by washing his feet and putting garland to Vasudev. But by then Shishupal enters the court. He gets furious to see respecting Lord Krishna. Arjun and Bhim get very angry at him. Yushisthir asks them not to get angry as Shishupal is their guest. Lord Krishna asks Shishupal to say what he wants as he knows that Shishupal will be soon killed by him. Everyone gets very infuriated including Balram, Pitamah Bhishm but Lord Krishna makes all of them calm down. Shishupal keeps on blaming Lord Krishna a lot. Shishupal also insults Kunti too. Lord Krishna tells Shishupal that he can just commit 3 offenses more which will complete 100 offenses which he had promised his mother. But Shishupal keeps on uttering and blaming Vasudev. Vasudev then gets angry and beheads Shishupal with his Sudarshan chakra. Panchali Droupadi heals Vasudev’s finger which gets injured because of the Sudarshan chakra. Lord Krishna promises to return back as she has done a lot of favours to him.

Later on Yudhishthir’s coronation takes place by Pitamah Bhishm himself. Everyone hails for Chakravarti Emperor Yushishthir. Yudhishthir also expresses gratitude towards all the elders like Devarshi Vyas, Dronacharya, Kripacharya, Pitamah Bhishm, his brothers and Lord Krishna. He takes oath that he will always be honest to his nation and people. He also clears that Shishupal’s son Mahipal will be crowned as the King of Chety. Later on everyone takes meal. Devarshi Vyas comes there. He says that he wanted to see everyone together as in future he doesn’t know when all of them will be together again. Pitamah Bhishm wonders about it. Maharshi Vyas takes their leave then. Dhritrashtra also gets worried about it. Kunti requests all the elders to bless her elder son Yushishthir so that he will be the successful King of the world. Duryodhana asks his father Dhritrashtra to clear to all that he has powers of Indraprastha too. Yudhishthir agrees for the same. He also gets some knowledge and guidance from his uncle Vidur.

Vidur asks Yudhishthir to be alert and have control over his staff. Yudhishthir seeks for more guidance but Vidur gives him an advice of forgiving people if he wants to avoid war with the enemies. While Vidur explains further, he taunts Duryodhana which makes Duryodhanatoo furious as he is already jealous with Yudhishthir. Stay tuned for more updates about the show.

