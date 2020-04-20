Mahabharat actress Roopa Ganguly shares HORRIFIC details about the time she was lynch mobbed | Bollywood Life

Actress Roopa Ganguly, who is best known as Draupadi from Doordarshan’s Mahabharat, is the latest celebrity to react to the mob-lynching incident Palghar. Expressing her views on the same via her official Twitter handle, Roopa narrated a similar incident that she went through in real life, about 4 years ago. In her tweet, the actress revealed that back in 2016, she was dragged from her car and was brutally beaten up by a mob. Following this, she suffered not one but two brain hemorrhages. Also Read – Mahabharat actress Roopa Ganguly admitted to hospital with brain haematoma

Sharing a clip from her show Mahabharat, Roopa Ganguly explained the deadly incident in detail by tweeting, “I have been remembering, for the past few days, May 22, 2016’s Diamond Harbour incident. 17 to 18 people, along with the police, had pulled me out of my car and beat me up on the road. They ransacked the far. I had to suffer two brain hemorrhages. Only, I did not die. I am a rally driver, I snuck out of there. Feeling sad about West Bengal and Palghar.” Also Read – CHAURAHEN movie review: Rich, layered yet light-hearted

Take a look at Roopa Ganguly’s tweet here:

मुझे कुछ दीनो से याद आरहा है, 22मई 2016 diamond harbour का घटना 17/18 लोग, पुलिस को साथ लेकर, मुझे गाड़ी से उतारकर रास्ते पे पटक पटक कर मारे थे, गाड़ी तोर फ़ोर किये, दो Brain Haemorrhage झेलने पड़े। बस,मै मर नही गयी, rally driver हू, निकल कर आगयी

Feeling sad abt #WB & #Palghar — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) April 20, 2020

Talking about her show Mahabharat, Roopa had earlier tweeted, “Watching #Mahabharat, feeling #nostalgic simpleton, a girl from a very moderate background, scared of #Hindi language Today’s generation, even if don’t like to watch a #Costume #drama, plz do hear each & every word, the #dialogues सीखे हुम बीते युगों से, नये युग का करें स्वागत”.”

Watching #Mahabharat , feeling #nostalgic

simpleton, girl frm a very moderate background, scared of #Hindi language Today’s generation, even if don’t like to watch a #Costume #drama , plz do hear each & every word, the #dialogues

सीखे हुम बीते युगों से, नये युग का करें स्वागत — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) April 19, 2020

Meanwhile, in the past, Roopa had tried to commit suicide thrice. Opening up on the same, she had told Times Of India, “I attempted suicide not once but thrice. Once before my son was born (Akash was born in 1997), twice later. All three times, I was adamant that I wanted to kill myself. The first time, I consumed an overdose of sleeping pills. But every time I was saved. I had tried my best to kill myself, but I guess God wanted me to endure more.”

It’s sad to know about the tough times Roopa has gone through, but we are for the fact that she is hale and hearty now.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.