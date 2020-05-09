Mahabharat: Did you know before Pooja Sharma THESE many actresses auditioned for the role of Draupadi? | Bollywood Life

Due to the lockdown situation across the country, many channel owners decided to rerun their iconic shows, which are getting good viewership on the small screen. Shaheer Sheikh and Pooja Sharma’s Mahabharat is among them, which is getting a good response from the audience. While everyone loved Pooja Sharma’s performance as Draupadi, it will amaze you to know that insane number of actresses auditioned before Pooja Sharma for this important role in the mythological show. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Shah Rukh Khan reveals Aryan beat up a girl, Paras Chhabra finds Shehnaaz Gill irritating

Talking about this, casting director of the show, Siddharth Kumar Tewary told SpotBoye, "Pooja is one of the most fabulous actors I have worked with. She was the last one to get cast as I don't remember for how many years we auditioned actresses for Draupadi. It was a really tough casting. We were looking for someone who has fire in her eyes and could perform well as it was a performance-oriented character. After taking 1000 other auditions, I saw Pooja and she was bang on who could set the screen on fire because that was the actual demand of the character. I really admire Pooja's work and have respect for her commitment level. She got the least time to prepare for the role but I could see her talent." He added, "She comes from a very rare breed of actors, who don't take up anything and everything they come across but which come across but wait for the right thing and only accept the characters which can add value."

Speaking about Shaheer, who played Arjun in the serial, Siddharth said, “I had worked with Shaheer before Mahabharat, he is a great guy. We had done this show, Navya together where he played a cute boy. He is extremely committed to work, wonderful actor and most importantly an amazing human being. He was just the kind of person I looking for Arjun and he was not convinced because Arjun had to look like a warrior. I must give it to him he had to build his physic, grow hair and build that kind of personality to fit in the role. He had a softness in his eyes already which was another important requirement for Arjun. For more than a year, Shaheer worked on himself. I could see it that deep inside his heart, he wanted to become Arjun. And when we started shooting he had the belief and I had my belief in him. I am really happy that I cast Shaheer as Arjun as he actually created a miracle on screen.”

