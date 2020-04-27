Mahabharat: Firoz Khan REVEALS why he changed his name to Arjun | Bollywood Life

Actor Firoz Khan, who gained the moniker, Arjun after playing the mythological character in Mahabharat, is super happy to see the audience enjoying the rerun of the iconic show. The actor recently recalled the auditioning period of his character and told HT, “I went in and saw actors like Deepak Parashar, Raj Babbar and Govinda, among others there. The auditions for Mahabharat were going on and Govinda told me to give it a shot. I was given two pages of dialogues in Hindi. I told him to read out the lines in Hindi so that I could rewrite them in English.”

Firoz Khan also said that he was destined to play Arjun though earlier it was supposed to essayed by Jackie Shroff. “A week after when I didn’t get a call back, I went to his office. I was asked to wear my costumes and a moustache. I went up to Chopra saab’s cabin in the first floor and he was sitting their along with our writers, Dr Rahi Masoom Raza and Pandit Narendra Sharma and they told me that I’ve been locked to play Arjun,” said Firoz Khan.

Firoz later revealed why he changed his name as he stated, “Whenever I used to call up a producer, they would think that I’m Feroz Khan. When I would explain to them who I was, they would ask me to call back later and I felt insulted. Chopra saab and Dr Raza recommended that Arjun should be my new name. It went on to give me everything that I dreamed of. And even my mother began to address me as Arjun eventually.”

