Mahabharat: Mukesh Khanna opens up on the cooler behind Bhishma Pitamah | Bollywood Life

As you might be aware, Mahabharat has made a comeback on TV in this lockdown and is doing really well if we go by the TRP ratings. However, a few days ago fans were rather amused to see what looked like a desert cooler in one of the scenes featuring Mukesh Khanna, who played Bhishma Pitamah. Now, Mukesh has spoken about it as well. “I had been hearing about a picture of mine from the sets of ‘Mahabharat’ going viral where I am shown sitting in front of a cooler, for the past few days. I want to know yeh picture aayi kahan se and secondly yeh kisne spot kiya?” the actor said. Also Read – Mahabharat: Bhisma Pitamah using an air cooler? — THIS scene from Mukesh Khanna’s show cracks up the internet

He added, “I doubt if this picture is from a still from the show. And if it is, it is a huge mistake. But from what I can say after seeing it is that it appears to be clicked in between shots. I don’t think such a glaring mistake would have happened from BR Chopra’s side. He was too careful with the making and the editing of Mahabharat.”

But the actor did say that coolers were used on the sets despite the presence of ACs. “We were shooting in Film City which was fully air-conditioned. However, since I had such heavy costumes and to top it all a long beard which I had to wear most of the day I used to feel extremely hot,” he said. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Ajay Devgn expresses anger over doctors being attacked, Celebs react to PM Modi’s lockdown extension

With shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat being re-run, the younger generation is being made aware of Indian mythology. It seems to be a brilliant move as many people are watching it. Recently, the makers presented the infamous dramatic and gut-wrenching episode of Draupadi’s Cheer Haran. It goes without saying that Tweeters hailed both Roopa Ganguly (Draupadi) and Nitish Bharadwaj (Shri Krishna) for their mind-boggling performances in the scene. Also Read – Mukesh Khanna aka Shaktimaan defends himself; says, ‘I took Sonakshi Sinha’s name as a mere example’

