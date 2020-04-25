Mahabharat: Shaheer Sheikh couldn’t ‘mentally recover’ for 10 to 15 days after shooting THIS scene | Bollywood Life

Shaheer Sheikh’s popular mythological show, Mahabharat, is back on television. The actor is aware of it and is extremely elated with the show’s re-run. With his iconic show being re-run, Shaheer recently went a trip down the memory lane and got candid about his good old days in an interview. The actor, who is otherwise media shy, bared his heart out remembering his Mahabharat days. In an interview with Spotboye, Shaheer, who played the role of Arjun, spoke about two scenes from Mahabharat that he will never forget. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor revealed how those two scenes impacted him emotionally. Also Read – Erica Fernandes bonds with Shaheer Sheikh’s ex Ayu Ting Ting in Indonesia; gets a cute gift

He said, “There were two scenes which actually impacted me a lot emotionally. One was Draupadi’s cheer-haran, after shooting which I got so disturbed that I couldn’t recover mentally for 10-15 days. It made me terribly sad, I would not talk to anyone. What happened to her, somewhere still exists in our society.” Also Read – Is Erica Fernandes starring in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s spin off Yeh Hai Chahate?

Shaheer Sheikh further revealed the second scene which left him emotionally distressed. He said, “And the other one was Abhimanyu Vadh after which the brother goes to the chambers of Kauravas and challenges them to fight. Abhimanyu’s death was also a high point in the show. And what it did to Arjun, it did to me as well. Since then, I never had any on-screen son or daughter. I used to look at Abhimanyu like that.” Also Read – Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’s Shaheer Sheikh: I am someone who would never hide my relationship

The actor also mentioned that he is very much in touch with his co-stars from the show. He revealed that he recently had a long chat with them, and remembered all the fun they had on the sets. Shaheer went on to say that they still address each other with their character names. That’s quite amusing, isn’t it?

