Mahavir Karna: Makers drops Chiyaan Vikram’s powerful look as Suryaputra Karna on his birthday — watch video | Bollywood Life

It was Chiyaan Vikram’s birthday yesterday and on his special day, the fans got a special treat as the look of his upcoming biggie, Mahavir Karna was shared by the makers. Director of the film, RS Vimal shared the BTS video and captioned it, “Karna – The Indomitable Warrior. He was often defeated for the triumph of the world !!! Later —- Time Proved… Wishing you a Very Happy Birthday VIKRAM Sir”. In the video, we see Vikram in the warrior avatar and is practising bow and arrow along with the director. Well, by looking at the clip, we must say that once again Vikram is set to impress us with his acting skills. Also Read – #HBDChiyaanVikram: Fans pour in heartfelt wishes for the Kollywood superstar — read tweets

The film is reportedly made on the budget of Rs 300 crore and will be bilingual, which is Hindi and Tamil. It is bankrolled by a New York-based production house United Film Kingdom. Apart from this magnum opus, Vikram has two biggies under his belt, which are Cobra and Ponniyin Selvan. Talking about the latter one, it also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh and others in key roles. The film went on floors in December last year. Also Read – Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra teaser to release on his birthday? Here’s the answer!

Reportedly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will portray Nandini—wife of Chola Kingdom’s Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar and Nandini’s mother—Mandakini Devi’s part, who was a mute queen. Though the primary focus will be on Nandini’s life. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical novel and will narrate the story of Arulmozhivarman, who later became the great Raja Raja Chola I. Interestingly, Mani has worked with Vikram, Karthi and Aishwarya in films like Raavan, Guru and Kaatru Veliyidai. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies and is expected to hit the screens in the end of 2020.

