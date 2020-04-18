Mahesh Babu bonds with son Gautam over tennis in lockdown, see video

Actor Mahesh Babu, who was last seen on screen in Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru, is distributing time wisely to bond with his children in lockdown. In his tweet of April 16, the star is seen playing tennis with his son Gautam.

“Making the most of each day! Game night with Gautam,” Mahesh tweeted along with a video. Recently, Mahesh was seen watching animated action comedy Stuart Little with his daughter Sitara.

Mahesh is also actively involved in extending his support in the fight against Covid-19. He has donated Rs 1 crore towards the CM relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “Lauding the exemplary efforts of our government in tackling the coronavirus and doing their best to contain it, I’ve decided to do my part, contributing Rs 1 crore to the CM relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” Mahesh said in a statement, urging others to come forward and contribute in any which way possible.

On the career front, Mahesh is expected to be seen playing an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film, Acharya. Originally, the role was supposed to be played Ram Charan; however, since he’s busy with the shoot of SS. Rajamouli’s RRR, the makers opted for Mahesh instead.

Mahesh will also soon commence work on his next Telugu project with director Vamshi Paidipally. The duo will be reuniting after the grand success of their previous film, Maharshi.

The star’s last release Sarileru Neekevvaru was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician. The film also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who returned to face the arc lights after 13 years, in crucial roles. Prakash Raj played the antagonist.

