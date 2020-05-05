Mahhi Vij shares monochrome pic with daughter Tara, says the young one filled her life with colours

TV actor and anchor Mahhi Vij has shared a heartfelt note for her daughter Tara, adding that she has the most fun with her and young Tara has the “least of demands”. Mahhi and husband and actor Jay Bhanushali welcomed Tara in August 2019. Mahhi and Jay are also foster parents to their domestic help Manoj’s children, Khushi and Rajveer.

Sharing the picture, she wrote on Instagram, “You have added colour to all my blacks and whites! There are times when I just can’t think of how life was before you because its become so beautiful after you have entered our lives. Truly you are my heart beating outside my body and the best quarantine partner I could have asked for. The least amount of demands, the most amount of fun, what else could a Mommy ask for!”

Mahhi posted an elaborate response last week to people who often take to body-shaming celebs, especially mothers. She shared a picture of herself with her daughter and wrote, “Let’s get one thing straight, Body-shaming someone is never OK, even if the target is a public figure. However, despite the fact that this should be a universal rule of decorum, people are still prone to criticizing the appearances of others, including those of new moms. Even after my delivery people used to come to me and say things like you’d look gorgeous if you put down some weight!”

She added, “ All I would say, don’t let these comments take a toll on you.. just eat right and let your body heal because you have just delivered a human out of your body! Love your body just the way it is.. I know it might bother you.. but it’s ok..you are beautiful just the way you are, with or without stretch marks or pregnancy scars.. I have a c-section scar in my body and I’m proud of it. All we need is for someone to tell us we are doing great and we look okay. After all growing a baby, carrying them for nine months and then giving birth is the biggest change in a women’s life and she needs all the kindness, power and positivity around her she can get.”

About spending time at home during the lockdown, Mahhi recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “My routine has been the same, all thanks to my daughter Tara. I am glad she was born before the lockdown happened, and she keeps me on my toes. When she sleeps, I sleep, I have to be in sync with her. Rajveer and Khushi love her too, and play with her, entertaining her. Earlier, they both used to go to school, and be here only for half of the day. But now they’re home, doing different things.”

