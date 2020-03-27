Mahira Sharma confirms she was offered Naagin 4 role: ‘Don’t want to do a negative role, may be later but not now’

TV actor Mahira Sharma has confirmed that she was initially approached for the role of Shalaka in Naagin 4. Speaking during a live chat with fans on Instagram, Mahira confirmed that she was offered the role, adding that she is not interested in playing negative characters right now.

A Pinkvilla report quoted Mahira as saying, “The thing is I don’t want to do a negative role. May be later but not now.” Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Rashami Desai has joined the Naagin franchise and it was rumoured that the role was initially offered to Mahira.

Rashami had begun shooting for Naagin 4 before the coronavirus lockdown stalled shootings.Asked if the first choice for her role was Mahira, Rashami had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “They must have approached many people. A senior person approached me for the role and hours after the discussion, it was all over news that I am doing Naagin 4. This is very different from what I have done – the characters that I have played. Shooting for a supernatural serial is also very different.”

Also read: Paras Chhabra on marrying Mahira Sharma: ‘We might just end up tying the knot in 21 days of lockdown’

Both Mahira and Rashami were recently seen on reality show Bigg Boss 13. While they began the journey on a friendly note, issues soon cropped up between the two. When the house was divided between Rashami and Sidharth Shukla’s confidants, Mahira and her close friend Paras Chhabra took Sidharth’s sides.

Currently, Mahira is spending time with Paras whom she met during the janta curfew that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for last Sunday, March 22. Pictures of Mahira with Paras’s mother even surfaced online and went viral.

Follow @htshowbiz for more