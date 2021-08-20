MainOne inducts 31 graduate trainees including 10 females

MainOne, West Africa’s premier Connectivity and Data Center solutions provider, continues to provide an opportunity for youths to develop capacity to kick-off their careers with the completion of the fourth edition of her Graduate Trainee Program.

The nine (9) week intensive Program was delivered through a combination of classroom and practical training facilitated by seasoned external consultants and specialists within MainOne, to equip the trainees with the skills and knowledge required to succeed in the workplace.

Specifically, at the end of the Program, the trainees had an appreciable understanding of the company’s vision, products and services.

They also had the rare opportunity of joining a world class, multi-skilled and innovative workforce.

The company received over five thousand applications and at the end of the Program, thirty-one (31) trainees including ten (10) female participants successfully completed the training. They were offered immediate employment in specialized functions across the Commercial, Finance and Technical departments of the company.

At the Graduation Ceremony, Tinuola Ipadeola, the company’s head, Corporate Services & Development, commended the trainees on their performance and congratulated them on their new roles.

She stated: “On behalf of MainOne, I would like to extend our heartiest congratulations to our new trainees on the successful completion of the Graduate Trainee Program. Our success is built on having a diverse, multi-skilled team as the driving force behind our business.

“We are confident that you will all imbibe MainOne’s TERRIFIC culture rooted in our core values (Team Spirit, Excellence, Reliability, Respect, Innovation, Integrity & Customer Focus).

“I encourage you to make good use of the opportunity to work alongside some of the brightest and best minds within the telecommunications industry in MainOne. We look forward to your MainOne career success stories,” Ipadeola told the graduate trainees

