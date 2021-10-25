MainOne transforms Lagos school in its host community

MainOne, West Africa’s leading connectivity and data center solutions provider, has again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to its host communities by equipping schools for improved educational effectiveness.

Under the umbrella of its annual Corporate Social Responsibility program, MainOne adopted Ogombo Community Junior Secondary School, Lagos, as the recipient of the 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility program.

The company refurbished and equipped the school’s ICT laboratory, sick bay and library, donated new classroom chairs and desks, whiteboards for classrooms and repainted classroom blocks.

At the handover ceremony, Tinuola Ipadeola, head, Corporate Services stated that “Our CSR effort is focused on education and technology, as we believe that it is the bedrock for skills development and innovation which is required in our country today. We are providing an enabling environment to nurture the children in our host communities through the provision of educational materials and conducive learning environment, one community at a time”.

In her response, Mrs. Hassan, principal of Ogombo Community Junior Secondary School, expressed her appreciation and commended MainOne on the school’s transformation.

She added that “the school and the pupils are forever grateful to MainOne for the kind gesture and our pupils have been inspired to study harder in a school they are proud of.”

Since 2011, MainOne has been involved in development of various schools in Ogombo, Okun Ajah, Yaba, Isolo and Okun Mopo with yearly donations of study materials and renovation of critical infrastructure.

The Company’s contribution to the development of these schools forms a key part of its Corporate Social Responsibility program, thereby building stronger connections with its host communities.

