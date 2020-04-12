Major campus upgrades unaffected by virus

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The coronavirus pandemic is yet to affect two major education infrastructure projects in Launceston as building works continue at Alanvale and Inveresk. A $4 million upgrade of TasTAFE’s Alanvale campus will begin as scheduled on April 15 after the Easter break, as staff and students continue to transition to online learning as a result of the pandemic. Concurrently, building works have continued for stage one of the University of Tasmania’s Inveresk campus. The first stage of the campus, which was approved by the City of Launceston last year, involves the construction of the library and student services building as well as a pedestrian bridge. UTAS Vice-Chancellor Rufus Black said piling at the site for the library was very nearly complete and work on the slab and anchor points for the three-storey building would soon begin. RELATED STORY: UTAS campus to rise up and refit learning He said so far the construction had not been marred by coronavirus because outdoor construction was as yet unaffected and Tasmanian companies had been prioritised as part of the project brief. “When we set out to do this, we made it clear we wanted to make sure as much economic benefit would stay in Tasmania, so this is a really good example of what you would call local prosperity,” he said. Professor Black said UTAS was working hard to investigate the supply chains for the campus project and to resolve any issues. Professor Black said the region and state would benefit from the project, with campuses being constructed in the North-West and North, providing an economic stimulus during the recovery phase after COVID-19. TasTAFE chief executive Jenny Dodd echoed the sentiments of Professor Black, as TasTAFE’s Alanvale redevelopment has also engaged Tasmanian companies. “Two Tasmanian companies have been awarded contracts for stage one. VOS Construction will undertake the Nursing Aged Care and Disability works, with Fairbrother undertaking the upgrade of Information Technology computer labs,” she said. Ms Dodd said the construction timeline was still as normal, noting the unprecedented conditions that have arisen as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. TasTAFE students are continuing to transition to online learning and access to campuses is now restricted as a result of coronavirus. Alanvale has been closed to students and will remain so until April 20.

