‘Majora’s Mask’ is coming to Nintendo Switch and there’s a nostalgic trailer

The sounds! The visuals! The masks!

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is landing on Nintendo Switch on Feb. 25 and the gaming giant released a nostalgic trailer for the occasion.

The sequel to the beloved Nintendo 64 classic Ocarina of Time, Majora’s Mask was released in April 2000, and though it wasn’t as commercially popular at the time, it gained a serious cult following, becoming more of a fan favourite.

The darker game picks up months later and follows our hero Link in his quest to save the world from the moon which is falling (inspo?) and get out of the strange parallel world of Termina and back to Hyrule. Use the iconic ocarina to manipulate time, solve dungeon puzzles, and transform into characters like Deku Link and Zora Link through the use of 24 different masks, and you’ve got yourself the adventure of your Saturday morning dreams.

Majora’s Mask will be available for those with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, and it might just be the nostalgia trip that makes me actually want to get one of those.

