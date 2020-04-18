Make the most of your time at home with online learning via MasterClass—it’s on sale right now

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We’re inside for a while, folks. And while we know it’s the right thing, it can be challenging. What do you do with the extra time once you’ve organized the cupboards, cleaned the attic, and really truly caught up on paperwork?

One word: learn.

Learn what? you might ask. Well, anything you’ve ever dreamed of learning. How? Through MasterClass.

For the uninitiated, MasterClass is a vast buffet of beautifully produced, intimate multi-session online courses with notables and celebrities, covering everything from cooking to space exploration. Think tennis lessons from Serena Williams, comedy class with Steve Martin, TV writing with Shonda Rhimes, cooking with Gordon Ramsay (minus the rage!), a country music course with Reba McEntire, basketball with Steph Curry and creative writing with Judy friggin’ Blume.

These are not one-shot quickie events; they’re layered, thorough, well-planned classes of many sessions. Case in point: Rhimes’s MasterClass is 30 parts (6 hours) and includes not only how to write and pitch your TV ideas but deep analyses of scripts from Rhimes’s shows, including Scandal.

There are classes in photography, design, politics, film—all taught by true masters in their fields. Right now MasterClass is offering an incredible deal—two all-access passes for the price of one. That means you and someone in your family can enjoy this panoply of options, jumping in and out of classes at will—and basically going to a really cool alterna-college while you’re home helping to keep the world safe.

This has been a tough time for young people. Maybe MasterClass is the thing that pulls one of your co-quarantiners (in the next room or another state) out of a funk and into a creative, productive space. Even if it takes a while to ramp up, that would be fine; once purchased, an all-access MasterClass pass is good for a whole year.

If you prefer to start smaller, you can enjoy a single MasterClass for $90. How about acting class with Samuel L. Jackson or Helen Mirren? Singing lessons with Christina Aguilera? Maybe you’re more of a naturalist. Dr. Jane Goodall offers a MasterClass too. For photographers, there’s Annie Leibowitz and for would-be fashion magnates, Marc Jacobs and Diane von Furstenberg. There’s even a course in the art of performance by Usher.