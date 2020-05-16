Make the Most of Your Wardrobe – 1 Pair of Trousers 3 Ways to Wear – FunkyForty | Funky Life style and Fashion

Hi Everyone,

One thing that lockdown taught me was how to create even more fun looks out of what is already in my cupboard. So often as new trends appear and we see them in the shops we buy them. Come home and later realise that we actually already own something similar from years back.

Not being able to hit the shops made me make even more of an effort to reflect about the current trends and how I could remain on top of them even without having to buy something new. It was important to keep fresh looks going on my Instagram page. Whenever I saw someone else on Instagram wearing an outfit I loved I went through my own wardrobe and tried to replicate what that person was wearing using what I already owned.

This post shows 1 pair of trousers worn 3 different ways. I do have to admit one outfit is brand new from just before lockdown. However the remaining outfits use older pieces.

Keep reading to see “1 Pair of Trousers 3 Ways to Wear”

1 Pair of Trousers 3 Ways to Wear

As a suit

Suits are a big theme this Spring/Summer 2020. It’s almost as if you can not have enough of them.

This blazer has been sitting in my closet for years. Often in danger of being thrown out. One of the only reasons it survived is the price I paid for it. Now it’s suddenly the perfect match to newish trousers, (Caroll – check out store Schifflände 26, 8001 Zürich, or also online).

Glasses, available online from Réjane Rosenberger.

Boots available from Golden Carrot Zurich

As the trousers are already wide I added a belt around the waist for a touch of colour and shape. Being a designer belt makes the whole look appear expensive. Similar belts available online here.

Currently wearing my latest “Bag love” from Atelier Avanzar. Handcrafted in Ecuador by women with profits going to other women in need and sick children in Ecuador. #buygood #dogood

Simple dressed in seconds look

Throwing on a simple top, mules and a bag that matches either top or shoes is my goto look for these trousers. It doesn’t involve much thinking and you are literally dressed in seconds.





With this look it’s super important that the top is short enough to only just reach the waist – otherwise tuck it in. Leaving a top out that ends at the hops will make legs appear much shorter in these trousers.

Outfit details:

Trousers – Caroll – check out store Schifflände 26, 8001 Zürich, or also online.

Top – Last seasons Sandro

Bag – Sarah Haran, available online

Glasses – available online from Réjane Rosenberger

Shoes – available online here

The layered look





Spring can be such a tricky season with temperatures going from very warm to very cold in minutes. Hence it’s always good to have a layered look that works ready in the wardrobe!

This one is my current favourite – here you see every layer worn together.

Note the orange sweater worn diagonally over the shoulders as a pop of cheerful colour. My best pick me up styling for a dreary day – smile!

Note how the blouse also has a touch of red in it to give the whole outfit a matchy matchy feel to it.

Outfit details:

Trousers – Caroll – check out store Schifflände 26, 8001 Zürich, or also online.

Orange Sweater – Caroll – check out store Schifflände 26, 8001 Zürich, or also online.

Blue Belted Jacket – Caroll – check out store Schifflände 26, 8001 Zürich, or also online.

Blouse – Caroll – check out store Schifflände 26, 8001 Zürich, or also online.

Glasses – available online from Réjane Rosenberger

Boots – similar online here

Bag – available at several stores, try Réjane Rosenberger

Sign up for the FunkyForty newsletter for regular Fashion and Lifestyle updates!

Please don’t forget to click on the heart at the end of this post if you liked it – anyone can do it – you don’t have to register at all.

The comment section is at the end of the post, I love reading all your comments.

Wishing you all fun with your wardrobe!



10 Persons think this post is funky