Make your house a smart home with this sale on Echo devices

Bring voice control to your home with these Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show devices on sale at Amazon as of June 3:

If you haven’t added voice control to your smart home collection, now is a great time for some tech upgrades. As of June 3, Amazon has tons of Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show devices on sale to help you automate your entertainment, connect with loved ones, and control your other smart devices using your voice. Just think: the right smart speaker will let you call your mom, turn on some tunes, and adjust your smart lighting without ever leaving the couch or picking up your phone.

With so many options, picking a smart speaker or smart home hub can seem daunting. If you’re not quite sure which Echo device is right for your lifestyle, check out our Echo vs Echo dot comparison for a full breakdown, and read below to discover the current deals.

With the recent release of the updated Echo Show 5, the first generation smart home hub is seeing a drop down to its previous lowest price (according to price tracker camelcamelcamel). The Echo Show 5 is an ideal option for a nightstand voice assistant — it’s compact, allows you to manage your day and your smart home, and will connect you to loved ones via video chat. While the 5.5-inch screen is a bit small for streaming, this device is great for playing podcasts, music, and audiobooks.

Smart home devices aren’t exclusive to adults — kids can benefit from Alexa-enabled tech, too. This kid’s Echo Dot and Echo Glow bundle makes a fantastic bedroom companion for your child, and has tons of kid-friendly content integrated. With purchase, you’ll score a free year of Amazon Kids+, which will give your kiddo access to children’s audiobooks, interactive games, and educational activities. Parents can also set restrictions like time limits and explicit song filtering to keep things age appropriate.

For less than $40, you can have Alexa and a solid speaker at your fingertips. While this version isn’t quite as powerful as the Echo, the front-firing speaker will still do a pretty good job at filling a room with music, audiobooks, or podcasts. This speaker is also smaller than the Echo, so it’ll fit on a tight shelf space or small end table seamlessly.

This Echo Dot version boasts all the same great features of the Echo Dot above, but adds a sleek, minimal LED clock face. Use Alexa to set the time, timers, and your morning alarms (and tap the top to snooze when you need to catch some extra Zs).

If you’re looking for a more powerful speaker with detailed sound, the 4th generation Echo is your best option. It automatically scans the acoustics of any room it’s in, and adjusts audio playback for an optimal listening experience. Of course, you’ll be able to use Alexa to voice-control all your entertainment, and you can use it as a Zigbee hub to connect other smart home devices (like smart lighting, locks, and cameras).

