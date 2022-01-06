Make your own sparkling water in 2022 with this SodaStream bundle on sale

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE 25%: A SodaStream lets you make your own sparkling water, and use less single-use plastic in the process. As of Jan. 4, this SodaStream Terra bundle is on sale for $119.88 at Amazon. That’s $40.07 less than its original price of $159.95.

Bring in the new year and bring on the bubbles.

Make sparkling water from your own kitchen with the SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker bundle, which is on sale for the lowest Amazon price we’ve seen. This bundle contains everything you’ll need to get started right away, including the super compact maker itself, two 60-liter Co2 cylinders, three one-liter reusable carbonating bottles (which are dishwasher-safe), and two bubly flavors for added pizzazz.

Not sure if the Terra is the right SodaStream for you? Check out the Aqua Fizz or the Fizzi One Touch.

Credit: SodaStream

Explore related content: