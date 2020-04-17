‘Malaika Arora is very patient with me,’ Arjun Kapoor gets candid about his ladylove like never before | Bollywood Life

Arjun Kapoor was initially extremely secretive of his relationship with Malaika Arora. The actor would be spotted at various public events with her, but he would never confirm or deny his relationship with Malaika. However, there came a point in their lives when the duo felt the need to make their relationship official to the word. Interestingly, it happened on Arjun Kapoor’s birthday itself. Malaika broke the internet on her beau’s special day by sharing a cozy picture with him on her Instagram handle. Since then, both Arjun and Malaika have never shied away from talking about their relationship in public. Also Read – Deepika Padukone brutally trolls beau Ranveer Singh on his latest picture — view post

Meanwhile, in a recent Instagram live chat with Bollywood Hungama, the actor got candid about his ladylove like never before and showered her with love. When asked about what sets his partner apart from others, Arjun Kapoor said, "I would have to say it's difficult, to sum up when you love somebody that one particular thing you like because the whole point is that when you love somebody, you love the entirety of the personality that the person has. The India's Most Wanted actor further mentioned that Malaika really understands him and is extremely patient with him. He stated that he's not the simplest or easiest person to be with and her patience really matters to him.

In the same chat, the Panipat star was asked about his wedding plans with Malla, to which, he added, "I will tell all of you all when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now. Even if we wanted to, how will it be possible now?" Arjun stated that they have not planned and thought about it right now, but he will definitely let everyone know the same once they decide to take the plunge.

On the work front, he was last seen in Panipat, which terribly failed at the box office.

