Malavika Jayaram getting hitched? Here is the real story | Bollywood Life

Malavika Jayaram, the daughter of actor Jayaram is a popular face in Malayalam cinema. Her dad Jayaram is a famous actor. Malavika is also a popular model. She posted some pictures of her in a yellow suit. The look was that of a girl from her haldi ceremony. Quickly, the news got viral that Malavika Jayaram was getting married. She looked resplendent in that yellow outfit with a floral tiara on her head. Congratulatory messages started pouring in. Later, people saw the caption and realised that it was a photoshoot for a textile brand. Check out the pics…

This is not the first time that fake marriage reports have filled the media. Malavika nor her father have chosen to react on the rumours so far. Malavika Jayaram is the daughter of Jayaram and Parvathy. She made her debut as a model some time back. She had told The Hindu, “I have always loved sport. I used to play football and follow the game closely. Cristiano Ronaldo is my favourite player and Real Madrid is my favourite team. At the last World Cup though, I was cheering for Belgium, which was pretty unlucky not to have won the title.”

Her brother Kalidas is an actor. She is also being offered film. Malavika said, “I am getting offers,but I am in no hurry. I want to start my career with a strong role; I don’t want to be just a glam doll.” Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates!